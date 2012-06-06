Justin Anderson & Bibi Taylor: Paying Taxes on Social Security Benefits

And how do Roth IRA distributions factor into the equation?

Q. Will you pay taxes on Social Security benefits?

A. If an individual’s total earned income plus one half of Social Security and any interest from tax-free municipal bonds is more than $25,000, or more than $32,000 for a couple filing a joint return, Social Security benefits will be taxed at 50 percent. The portion of benefits that are taxable increases to 85 percent if “provisional income” is more than $34,000 or $44,000 respectively.

Q. Are Roth IRA distributions considered income when calculating the taxability of Social Security benefits?

A. Roth IRA distributions are not considered earned income and therefore are not a factor in the formula for taxation of Social Security benefits. Furthermore, unlike traditional IRAs, which have a required minimum distribution requirement beginning at age 70½ and where distributions are taxable, Roth IRAs do not require minimum distributions. The aforementioned factors should be considered when planning for retirement.

