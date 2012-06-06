Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:33 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Montecito Honors Winners of Ethics Essay Contest

This year's recipients, Iulia Roman, Claire Burdick and Sara Weiner, are all seniors at San Marcos

By Jennifer Goddard for the Rotary Club of Montecito | June 6, 2012 | 3:43 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Montecito has announced the winners of its annual Ethics Essay Contest for high school students.

All of this year’s honorees are seniors at San Marcos High School.

Iulia Roman earned first place for her essay, “Health Care for Criminals,” an examination of the medical costs for prisoners. Claire Burdick took second place for “Ethical Failings vs. Society,” which pondered the nexus of power and scandal among public figures. Sara Weiner placed third for her essay on “Pink Slime,” which looked at honesty in labeling food products.

Montecito Rotary recently hosted two of the winners, Burdick and Weiner, at its weekly lunch at the Montecito Country Club to discuss their essays. Roman was unable to attend.

The Montecito Rotary Club Ethics Essay Contest is an annual competition open to Santa Barbara area high school students. Students examine a contemporary ethical issue of their own choosing.

Montecito Rotary meets every Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.

