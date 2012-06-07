Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:19 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Funds Restorative Policing Program

City leaders also vote to reopen the Central Library on Mondays as part of 2012-13 budget deliberations

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 7, 2012 | 12:32 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to fund the restorative policing program next year at a cost of $322,243, which pays for police officers and outreach workers dedicated to working with the homeless and other vulnerable populations.

After weeks of deliberation, council members are deciding what to fund in the 2012-13 budget, which begin July 1. Losing the Redevelopment Agency, which funded capital projects, affordable housing and social programs, was a big blow, but the city is expecting higher sales- and bed-tax revenues next year.

At Wednesday’s special meeting, council members also voted to reopen the Central Library on Mondays, which was cut several years ago.

By having minimum staffing levels and closing at 7 p.m. during the week instead of 8 p.m., the cost to reopen on Mondays is $154,000.

The council had considerable discussion about the Rental Housing Mediation Task Force, a service for landlords and tenants that often negates the need for legal action. The council approved $64,129 of funding from human services and general fund money, but wants to pursue other ways to pay for it in the future — perhaps by having landlords or even organizations such as the Santa Barbara Rental Property Association chip in.

The Redevelopment Agency funded a lot of subsidies toward the Metropolitan Transit District contract with the city, and if the new oversight board doesn’t approve those in the future, the City Council will make service cuts. The Carrillo Commuter Lot shuttle service could be eliminated, the crosstown shuttle might have reduced midday service, and the downtown/waterfront shuttle fares could double from 25 cents to 50 cents. 

Council members will have to approve a final budget by the end of June.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 