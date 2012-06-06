Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:28 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Woman Killed, Another Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in Montecito

Victims were brought by private vehicle to Cottage Hospital early Wednesday from scene of incident near Stonehouse Lane

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | June 6, 2012 | 11:12 p.m.

A 26-year-old Santa Barbara woman was killed and another woman was critically injured early Wednesday in an apparent hit-and-run collision in Montecito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two victims were found on East Valley Road, east of Stonehouse Lane, by two men the CHP described as “good Samaritans,” and brought by private vehicle to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at about 6 a.m., the CHP said.

The CHP said the woman who died suffered massive head trauma, and passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital. Her name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The injured woman, Lindsay Keebler, 25, of Santa Barbara, was hospitalized with major injuries. She was listed in stable condition late Wednesday night, according to a nursing supervisor.

Throughout the day Wednesday, the CHP would not answer any of Noozhawk’s questions about the incident, other than to eventually confirm that there had been a fatality. Shortly after 9 p.m., CHP Sgt. Matthew Dawson issued a news release about the incident.

Law-enforcement sources told Noozhawk that the collision occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday after a party in the area, but they did not know the circumstances. The women apparently were walking on East Valley Road when they were struck.

Witnesses reported that numerous law-enforcement vehicles converged on the hospital at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. Because it was unclear where the incident occurred, units from the CHP and the Santa Barbara Police and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s departments all responded, Dawson said.

When asked about the situation, Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood told Noozhawk that the CHP was investigating the case, and his department had no information about it.

After interviewing the two men, CHP investigators went to East Valley Road, and found evidence a collision had occurred, Dawson said.

Investigators have no information about the suspect vehicle, and are asking for the public’s help in finding it. Anyone with knowledge about the incident is asked to call CHP Officers Jason Miller or Jim Hoskins at 805.967.1234.

