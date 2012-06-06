Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:30 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Celebrate World Oceans Day at the Ty Warner Sea Center

Rep. Lois Capps will speak about ocean conservation at Saturday's Dr. Seuss-inspired event

By Valeria Martinez de Andino for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | June 6, 2012 | 5:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites guests to celebrate World Oceans Day at the Ty Warner Sea Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, June 9 — Seussian style!

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, speaks at World Oceans Day events in 2011 at the Ty Warner Sea Center.
Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, speaks at World Oceans Day events in 2011 at the Ty Warner Sea Center. She will be on hand again for Saturday’s event. (Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History photo)

At the Dr. Seuss-inspired event, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy and learn about the ocean and its inhabitants through engaging activities and games, including a Seussical Scavenger Hunt and Dr. Seuss Fortune Fun. Guests will also experience feeding demonstrations of swell sharks, sea anemones, sunflower stars and seahorses.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will be present at the event and give an address on the importance of ocean conservation at 12:10 p.m.

The Environmental Defense Center, along with the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, will debut a public service announcement in efforts to raise awareness about ocean acidification and highlight how OA affects businesses, livelihoods and wildlife.

Guests will also learn about conservation issues at World Oceans Day by meeting with conservation experts from Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

World Oceans Day events will also include an exhibition by the Harbor Patrol fire boat, as well as the traditional Stearns Wharf canon firing.

Guests can come face to face with marine creatures through a variety of exhibits that are available daily at the Sea Center, 211 Stearns Wharf, including JELLIES, Be a Marine Biologist and the Tidepool Touch Tank.

The Ty Warner Sea Center joins hundreds of aquariums, museums, and conservation organizations across the globe in efforts to raise awareness about ocean conservation.

Click here for more information about World Oceans Day, the Ty Warner Sea Center and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

— Valeria Martinez de Andino represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

