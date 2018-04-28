Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Students Play in Chambers

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | June 6, 2013 | 6:18 p.m.

We are getting down to the last events of the UCSB Department of Music’s 2013 spring quarter.

Robert Koenig, chair of the Collaborative Piano Program, will direct a concert of chamber music featuring the cream of this year’s crop of outstanding student instrumentalists from the “performance area.”

The concert will take place at 6 p.m. Friday in Karl Geiringer Hall (Room 1250 in the UCSB Music Building).

Now that I see this concert announced, it occurs to me to wonder why we don’t get a lot more chamber music concerts by undergraduate performers. The Music Academy of the West has certainly discovered treasure with its “Picnic Concerts” and “Chamber Music Marathon.” Perhaps this is the influence of Dr. Koenig — where would collaborative pianists be without chamber music? — and if so, then I have to say: Keep it up!

The program of this concert will include the First Movement “Allegro non troppo” from the Sonata in E-Minor for Cello and Piano, Opus 38 by Johannes Brahms, performed by cellist Larissa Fedoryka and pianist Mark Gutierrez; Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sonata in E-Major for Flute and Continuo, BWV 1035 (arranged for violin and bassoon), played by violinist Kristine Pacheco and bassoonist Tamerin Busia; and the Introduction and Variations “Trockne Blumen” for flute and piano, Opus 160 by Franz Schubert, from flautist Azeem Ward and pianist Pascal Salomon.

Well, Brahms, Bach and Schubert don’t need much in the way of introduction. My only regret is that we won’t hear the whole Brahms sonata, but perhaps we can think of this as a down payment to ourselves.

Although the UCSB website doesn’t explicitly say so, this appears to be a free concert.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are his own.

