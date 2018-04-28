Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Isla Vista Students Win Santa Barbara Airport’s Wings of Triumph Trophy

By Karen Ramsdell for the Santa Barbara Airport | June 6, 2013 | 5:37 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport’s Aviation Education Outreach Program recently hosted the 15th annual Future Flyers “fly-off.”

The contest was open to sixth-graders from the Santa Barbara and Goleta school districts who had participated in the Future Flyers Education Program for GATE students at the airport.

This year’s winners of the coveted Wings of Triumph trophy were Jasmine Papias, Anjali Thakrar and Amanda Jo Soderman from Isla Vista Elementary School in Goleta.

The young girls designed and successfully flew an aircraft they called “Dauntless,” at an altitude of 20 feet and for a distance of 77 feet. The GATE teacher who headed up this award-winning project was Krista Lucchi.

The competition pitted teams of areas students against each other in a challenge to see who could design, build and competitively fly the best balsa wood homemade airplane. All competition aircraft needed to:

» Be made of balsa wood.

» Be powered by a rubber band.

» Be multi-engine (having more than one propeller).

All aircraft were allowed to take two flights each, and were judged on each of the following:

» Longest flight.

» Highest flight.

» Most creative design.

» Best of Show, overall.

Judges for this event were members of the Santa Barbara Radio Control Modelers Club.

Future Flyers is an Aviation Education Outreach Program available to all local sixth-grade GATE students and is taught by Tim Lawton, education liaison for the Santa Barbara Airport. For more information or questions about the next Future Flyers program, click here or call Tim Lawton at 805.964.7622.

— Karen Ramsdell is director of the Santa Barbara Airport.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 