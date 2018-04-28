Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Business

NAWBO-SB Bringing in the Experts for ‘Fitness: A Secret to Success’

By Marjorie Large for NAWBO-SB | June 6, 2013 | 3:26 p.m.

The National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter has invited leading local fitness experts to share tips on succeeding both personally and professionally.

The event, titled “Fitness: A Secret to Success,” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 26 at the Montecito Country Club. The featured speakers include Mikki Reilly, Chanda Fetter, Teri Coffee McDuffie and Jenny Schatzle.

Reilly is the owner of Fitness Transform, located in downtown Santa Barbara, and the author of Your Primal Body, a book illustrating the fundamentals of the Paleo lifestyle. Mikki will introduce her unique approach to fitness and guide you through the Paleo way to living lean, fit and healthy at any age.

Fetter is a master trainer and owner of IM=X Pilates Studio in Santa Barbara. Her passion for fitness has led her to help clients strive for better health and has allowed her to certify and educate fitness instructors around the world.

Coffee McDuffie founded Santa Barbara Women’s Self Defense to share the knowledge of self-defense with her community. Teri is starting a non-profit, Coastal Self Defense Academy, to reach groups in the community who may not currently have access to empowerment courses.

Schatzle is a personal trainer and life motivator, based in Santa Barbara, who works with clients to overcome both physical and personal struggles. Jenny offers clients The Jenny Schatzle Program as well as circuit training, cardio kickboxing and ultimate boot camp classes.

Join NAWBO-SB on June 26 to hear from these local fitness experts. Their tips will help guests realize their fitness ability and learn how to utilize mental and physical power to be successful, empowered, positive and motivated! The cost is $40. Click here to register or for more information.

NAWBO-SB is a nonprofit organization for women who own all of part of their businesses and is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owner to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy. Click here for more information.

— Marjorie Large represents the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter.

