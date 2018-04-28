Volunteers to Work Along Rattlesnake Canyon Trail for National Trails Day

This is a reminder that this Saturday, June 8, is National Trails Day! Come celebrate alongside local agencies, organizations and volunteers as we work to improve portions of Rattlesnake Canyon trail.

This is the perfect opportunity to contribute to the many efforts necessary to keep our trails open to the public and available to future generations.

Volunteers will be guided by an experienced trail leader to improve portions of Rattlesnake Canyon trail.

Volunteers should expect to use hand tools for the following types of work: cutting back brush to widen the trail corridor, improving water control features, and minor tread repair. All tools are provided.

Sign-in will be held from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at Skofield Park off Las Canoas Road. Trail work will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Rattlesnake Canyon trail. Lunch will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Skofield Park areas 7, 8 and 9. Lunch and drinks are provided to all trail volunteers. Vegetarian option included. Raffle prizes from REI will take place during lunch.

Equipment and clothing — Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy shoes and long pants to protect from poison oak, plus sunglasses for eye protection. Volunteers should also bring water, sunscreen, a hat and a snack. Bike helmets and gloves are helpful, but will also be provided on site. All tools will be provided.

Click here for more information about the trail work event, or email Mandy Burgess of the City of Santa Barbara at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Mandy Burgess is an administrative analyst for the City of Santa Barbara.