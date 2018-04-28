World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Event Planned in Santa Barbara

Join the Santa Barbara community to celebrate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and learn about our work to eliminate elder and dependent adult abuse at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the grassy area next to the Dolphin Fountain at Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and provides an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

“Millions of older Americans are abused, neglected or exploited each year, with an estimated 84 percent of cases going unreported,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors of the Area Agency on Aging. “We are pleased to join with the Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention Council to sponsor World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“Information about the local incidence of elder abuse in Santa Barbara County will be shared. In addition, we will hear about local efforts to prevent abuse and address the abuse when reported.”

Sponsors of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day include the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, the Goleta Valley Senior Center, the County of Santa Barbara, Home Instead Senior care, Help Unlimited, the Family Services Agency of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day serves as a call-to-action for individuals, organizations and communities to raise awareness about elder abuse, neglect and exploitation. Join the Santa Barbara and Goleta communities in our efforts to fight elder abuse.

For more information, call Amy Mallett at the Goleta Valley Senior Center at 805.683.1124, Vicki Johnson of the District Attorney’s Office at 805.568.2442 or Joyce Ellen Lippman of the Area Agency on Aging at 805.965.3288.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.