Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Crews Get to the Root of Sewer Line Break

A tree clogs the line; officials estimate 75,000 to 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled.

By William Boyer | June 7, 2008 | 9:11 a.m.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department and the Laguna Sanitation District worked throughout the night Thursday and Friday to correct problems with a main sewer line where a spill occurred Thursday night.

Willow tree roots apparently clogged the sewer line — first constructed in 1960 — and that caused the main sewer trunk line to shift, causing a backup and the spill, county officials said. A nearby resident notified the county at 6 p.m. Thursday that sewage was coming from a manhole, and crews were on scene within about 15 minutes to begin working on the problem.

The county has notified all appropriate federal, state and regional agencies. Work crews successfully realigned the trunk line, but they eventually may need to replace a section of pipe.

County officials estimate 75,000 to 100,000 gallons of wastewater was involved in the sewage spill.  The spill was contained in the dry creek bed area of Orcutt Creek near Clark Avenue and Foxenwood Lane, off Highway 135 in Orcutt.

Most of the waste water was absorbed into the dry creek bed, but work crews worked Friday to remove any solid debris and to continue work on the sewer line.

No injuries were reported and the public was not in any harm, public works officials said. Nearby homes were not affected. Cautionary information signs are being posted along about a 1,000-foot section of the creek to advise the public to stay out until the creek bed fully dries.

William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 