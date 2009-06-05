Harris Sherline: Losing Our Way As Americans

The story of a woman and her U.S. flag illustrates the need to reclaim our patriotism — before it's too late

Hardly a day goes by that we don’t see evidence of changes in America that portend the decline of our nation’s pre-eminence in the world. Not as the world’s only superpower, although that certainly appears to be happening, but also as a beacon of freedom and hope for people everywhere. For more than 200 years, this country has been the destination of refuge and opportunity that has attracted the downtrodden and oppressed who are seeking a better life for themselves and their families.

However, in the past 30 years or so, the culture of our great society has gradually morphed into a mindset and a way of thinking that surely will become the downfall of history’s greatest experiment in freedom if it is not confronted and defeated.

An example of the situation is described in an article about Debbie McLucas, who happens to be a supervisor at Kindred Hospital in Mansfield, Texas, and — get this: She brought a 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. flag to work and displayed it in the office she shares with other supervisors, one of whom found the flag offensive and complained to their superior, who took it down.

Before you make up your mind about this incident, here are additional facts to consider:

» McLucas’ husband and sons are former servicemen, and her daughter is serving in Iraq.

» She brought the flag to the hospital and displayed it just before Memorial Day.

» The supervisor who complained is from Africa and has been in the United States for 14 years.

» McLucas was told that the families of some patients and visitors to the hospital also had complained about the flag. (The article doesn’t explain how they happened to see it inside an office that is shared by a number of supervisors.)

» McLucas said she also was told the flag would have to be taken down if only one person complained.

In the interest of full disclosure, at one point in my career I ran a hospital. That said, here are some of the questions I have about this incident:

» What could there possibly be about our flag that any American would find offensive?

» Was the flag offensive because of its size (3 feet by 5 feet), or would any flag have been equally offensive? What about a very small flag, say the size that sits on a desktop? Would that also be offensive to some people?

» What would the hospital do if a patient asked to have a flag by his or her bed or in the room?

» What if that patient were a former military person, who had faithfully served our country?

» Do the people who visited the hospital and complained about the flag being displayed also object when the flag is displayed at meetings, such as for service clubs, in stores, at schools, courthouses or other public buildings, etc.? If not, what is so offensive about the flag being displayed at a hospital?

» Do the people who are offended by the flag being displayed also decline to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance at meetings or refuse to stand when the national anthem is played at public gatherings?

» How about the flag being displayed at a private residence? Is that also offensive and, if it is, what should be done about it? Pass an ordinance that requires residents to take down their flags if anyone complains?

Some of these questions may seem a bit over the top, but I do wonder, where should we draw the line on all of this? When do we stand up and tell people that if they are offended by the U.S. flag, they can leave the country any time? My own response is, “Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.”

Have we reached the point in America where we are unwilling or afraid to offend even one person? What should we do about people who come here seeking the freedom and opportunities that our society offers, then criticize America or Americans or our patriotism?

The confusion that reigns in America today is just one of the many unfortunate and dangerous consequences of the culture war that is being waged in our society. If we do not put a stop to it, I fear my grandchildren and future generations of Americans will inherit a society that no longer offers the freedom and opportunity that has always been the envy of the rest of the world.

— Harris R. Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital who has lived in Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years. He stays active writing opinion columns and his blog, Opinionfest.com.