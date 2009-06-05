Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:21 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 

Harris Sherline: Losing Our Way As Americans

The story of a woman and her U.S. flag illustrates the need to reclaim our patriotism — before it's too late

By Harris R. Sherline | June 5, 2009 | 11:20 p.m.

Hardly a day goes by that we don’t see evidence of changes in America that portend the decline of our nation’s pre-eminence in the world. Not as the world’s only superpower, although that certainly appears to be happening, but also as a beacon of freedom and hope for people everywhere. For more than 200 years, this country has been the destination of refuge and opportunity that has attracted the downtrodden and oppressed who are seeking a better life for themselves and their families.

Harris Sherline
Harris Sherline

However, in the past 30 years or so, the culture of our great society has gradually morphed into a mindset and a way of thinking that surely will become the downfall of history’s greatest experiment in freedom if it is not confronted and defeated.

An example of the situation is described in an article about Debbie McLucas, who happens to be a supervisor at Kindred Hospital in Mansfield, Texas, and — get this: She brought a 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. flag to work and displayed it in the office she shares with other supervisors, one of whom found the flag offensive and complained to their superior, who took it down.

Before you make up your mind about this incident, here are additional facts to consider:

» McLucas’ husband and sons are former servicemen, and her daughter is serving in Iraq.

» She brought the flag to the hospital and displayed it just before Memorial Day.

» The supervisor who complained is from Africa and has been in the United States for 14 years.

» McLucas was told that the families of some patients and visitors to the hospital also had complained about the flag. (The article doesn’t explain how they happened to see it inside an office that is shared by a number of supervisors.)

» McLucas said she also was told the flag would have to be taken down if only one person complained.

In the interest of full disclosure, at one point in my career I ran a hospital. That said, here are some of the questions I have about this incident:

» What could there possibly be about our flag that any American would find offensive?

» Was the flag offensive because of its size (3 feet by 5 feet), or would any flag have been equally offensive? What about a very small flag, say the size that sits on a desktop? Would that also be offensive to some people?

» What would the hospital do if a patient asked to have a flag by his or her bed or in the room?

» What if that patient were a former military person, who had faithfully served our country?

» Do the people who visited the hospital and complained about the flag being displayed also object when the flag is displayed at meetings, such as for service clubs, in stores, at schools, courthouses or other public buildings, etc.? If not, what is so offensive about the flag being displayed at a hospital?

» Do the people who are offended by the flag being displayed also decline to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance at meetings or refuse to stand when the national anthem is played at public gatherings?

» How about the flag being displayed at a private residence? Is that also offensive and, if it is, what should be done about it? Pass an ordinance that requires residents to take down their flags if anyone complains?

Some of these questions may seem a bit over the top, but I do wonder, where should we draw the line on all of this? When do we stand up and tell people that if they are offended by the U.S. flag, they can leave the country any time? My own response is, “Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.”

Have we reached the point in America where we are unwilling or afraid to offend even one person? What should we do about people who come here seeking the freedom and opportunities that our society offers, then criticize America or Americans or our patriotism? 

The confusion that reigns in America today is just one of the many unfortunate and dangerous consequences of the culture war that is being waged in our society. If we do not put a stop to it, I fear my grandchildren and future generations of Americans will inherit a society that no longer offers the freedom and opportunity that has always been the envy of the rest of the world.

— Harris R. Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital who has lived in Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years. He stays active writing opinion columns and his blog, Opinionfest.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 