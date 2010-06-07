Carpinteria Man Dies After Hang Gliding Accident

Thomas Mayer was participating in a San Bernardino aerobatics event Saturday when he fell 300 feet

A Carpinteria man died from his injuries after a hang-gliding accident in the San Bernardino Mountain foothills on Saturday evening.

Thomas Mayer, 60, fell 300 feet after his hang glider malfunctioned and his emergency parachute didn’t deploy. He was rushed to Community Hospital of San Bernardino, where he later died of his injuries.

The incident occurred during an aerobatics event, the Crestline Soaring Society Aerobatics Competition. An estimated 200 to 300 people attended and watched the men land in a field, according to media reports.

A few minutes later, Temecula resident Bill Soderquist crashed, but managed to deploy his parachute. Soderquist was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center with several broken ribs.

