Daniel Petry: California’s Lemming Syndrome

Living in both Arizona and California gives me the opportunity to compare the results of rampant progressivism with tried and true American independence. One state can rightly take its place in the universe of La La and Make Believe, and the other has outmaneuvered every left-wing racist in the country, including President Barack Obama and his band of keystone cops, in re-establishing some level of its states rights. Not hard to do when these very same leftists can’t read.

Nevertheless, could any two contiguous states be any more different? One is a banana republic led to bankruptcy by local and state political leaders who have no understanding of their oaths of office or the Constitution — let alone laws that are actually on the books. The other is fighting for states rights and happily sending thousands of illegals over to its welfare neighbor.

A perfect example of the suicidal nature of a failed California culture is the recent State Street anti-Arizona protesters and our lovely — and, oh, so knowledgeable — Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider. Don’t worry, children; you are in good company. Obama, Attorney General Eric Holder and Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano didn’t read the bill either.

Nevertheless, here is your dilemma, folks. The federal law is actually tougher and allows racial profiling. And — oh my God, I can hear Gomer Pyle saying, “Surprise, surprise” — California has had the same law on its books for some time!

Shazaam. How could this be? Didn’t Los Angeles just vote to boycott Arizona, right after the city leaders released an illegal Mexican who promptly went out and murdered a young American? Or San Francisco, whose catch-and-release program also has supported the murder of its citizens? Tell us this is not so. Why would civic leaders support the destruction of a state’s economy while providing tacit support for the murder of their citizens? Some would say that these are hard questions to answer, but they’re not. They’re not hard to answer at all. You see, a majority of California’s leaders are just 1960s retreads or Marxist wannabes trying to be relevant in a world that is passing them by.

California leftists are simple people and quite easy to figure out. They adhere to the time-honored Russian saying, “What is mine is mine. What is yours is negotiable.” Or, for those of you who spend a great deal of time in your local marijuana dispensary, it would be, “Do as I say, not as I do.”

So let me help you out by educating you about California’s own claim to racist profiling. Make sure you recognize the fact that California’s law actually promotes racial profiling.

Here is the California law in all its beautiful glory: 834b (a) Every law enforcement agency in California shall fully cooperate with the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service regarding any person who is arrested if he or she is suspected of being present in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws; (b) with respect to any such person who is arrested, and suspected of being present in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws, every law enforcement agency shall do the following: (1) attempt to verify the legal status of such person as a citizen of the United States, an alien lawfully admitted as a permanent resident, an alien lawfully admitted for a temporary period of time or as an alien who is present in the United States in violation of immigration laws. The verification process may include, but shall not be limited to, questioning the person regarding his or her date and place of birth, and entry into the United States, and demanding documentation to indicate his or her legal status. (2) Notify the person of his or her apparent status as an alien who is present in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws and inform him or her that, apart from any criminal justice proceedings, he or she must either obtain legal status or leave the United States. (3) Notify the attorney general of California and the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service of the apparent illegal status and provide any additional information that may be requested by any other public entity. (C) Any legislative, administrative, or other action by a city, county, or other legally authorized local governmental entity with jurisdictional boundaries, or by a law enforcement agency, to prevent or limit the cooperation required by subdivision (a) is expressly prohibited.

Amazing, and all along, California was actually being led by reading-challenged, ethnic-profiling racists. Who knew?

— Santa Barbara resident Daniel Petry is the CEO and founding partner of Petry Direct Inc., a 20-year-old management firm that specializes in content production and marketing management. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, class of 1976, and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.