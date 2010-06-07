Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:59 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Partnervest Financial Group Promotes James Herrell

He will serve as the new senior director of investments

By Jennifer Goddard | June 7, 2010 | 9:13 p.m.

James Herrell has been named senior director of investments at Partnervest Financial Group.

James Herrell
James Herrell

In his new position, Herrell will oversee all aspects of investments at the financial institution.

“Since joining Partnervest in July 2008, Jim has used his wealth of investment management experience to provide the rigor and sophistication of institutional portfolio management to individual clients through their advisers,” said Kenneth Hyman, Partnervest president and chief executive officer. “Jim specializes in alternative assets, particularly hedged and absolute return strategies.”

Herrell’s 21 years in the asset management industry include launching Partnervest’s Structured Target Return program shortly after joining the firm and managing $250 million for the Trust & Investment division at Pacific Capital Bancorp.

After graduating from UCSB in 1988, he honed knowledge of hedged strategies as a trader at Kayne Anderson in Los Angeles. In 1991, Herrell became a partner and head trader at Strome & Co. in Santa Monica. Additionally, he helped manage $25 million for George Soros’ Quasar Fund.

His management expertise coupled with opportunistic investing across a broad spectrum of global markets enabled the fund to grow from $50 million to more than $1.1 billion by the end of 1994.

Herrell is a member of the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Institute.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

 
