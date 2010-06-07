Rape Crisis Center Offering Self-Defense Workshop
The July 10 class is open to women and girls age 13 or older
By Jazmin Robles | June 7, 2010 | 6:49 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center will offer a self-defense workshop for women from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at 433 E. Cañón Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.
The workshop is open to women and girls older than age 13 and with various physical abilities.
It will offer training in awareness, assertiveness and physical self-defense techniques in an empowering, supportive and fun environment.
The cost is $30. Participants must register by calling 805.963.6832 x12.
— Jazmin Robles is a community education coordinator for the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.