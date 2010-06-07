Rescue Team Helps Hikers Lost Near New Cuyama

Two Bakersfield women lost track of the trail leading back to their campground

Two women from Bakersfield were rescued Saturday after becoming disoriented while on an overnight backpacking trip in the mountains southwest of New Cuyama.

Drew Sugars, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, said the female hikers, both in their 50s, had headed up the canyon on Friday after leaving their vehicle at Aliso Campground.

That afternoon, they lost the trail they were following and decided to camp overnight and resume walking at daylight, Sugars said. After spending most of Saturday trying to relocate the trail to Aliso Campground, they found a spot with cellular coverage and called 9-1-1.

The Sheriff’s Department and Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue responded about 4 p.m., with assistance from Santa Barbara County Fire Aviation and the Forest Service.

About 5 p.m., county Fire Copter 309 spotted the hikers in a canyon and lowered a medic to them, but high wind in the area prevented landing any other rescue personnel. The medic accompanied the women to the trail, and a crew from the Forest Service helped them return to their vehicle.

