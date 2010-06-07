Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 2:11 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Runway Show Features Budding and Established Local Designers

Fashion is the focus as EOS Lounge celebrates third anniversary in style

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributor | updated logo | June 7, 2010 | 4:53 a.m.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Fresh fashion was featured recently at EOS Lounge, as part of its Memorial Day weekend 3-Day Fantasy Island Party in celebration of its third anniversary.

The evening kicked off with the debut runway show for Ally Moe Designs, which included a colorful array of dresses, skirts and gowns. The creative collection was designed by Goleta resident Allison Moehlis, who is currently a student at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Next on the program was the latest from local favorite Bunny Jackson Originals, designed by Santa Barbara-based Jill Johnson. The clothes included exciting variations on the classic Bunny Jackson style.

The fashions were sported by 10 local models, who looked gorgeous in thick lashes and sparkly makeup done by Michelle Davis from 19 Blue.

Ally Moe Designs and Bunny Jackson Originals are doing their part to make Santa Barbara look even more beautiful.

Noozhawk contributor Jeff Moehlis is the husband of Allison Moehlis.

(Ally Moe Designs video)

(Bunny Jackson Originals video)

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 