Runway Show Features Budding and Established Local Designers

Fashion is the focus as EOS Lounge celebrates third anniversary in style

Fresh fashion was featured recently at EOS Lounge, as part of its Memorial Day weekend 3-Day Fantasy Island Party in celebration of its third anniversary.

The evening kicked off with the debut runway show for Ally Moe Designs, which included a colorful array of dresses, skirts and gowns. The creative collection was designed by Goleta resident Allison Moehlis, who is currently a student at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Next on the program was the latest from local favorite Bunny Jackson Originals, designed by Santa Barbara-based Jill Johnson. The clothes included exciting variations on the classic Bunny Jackson style.

The fashions were sported by 10 local models, who looked gorgeous in thick lashes and sparkly makeup done by Michelle Davis from 19 Blue.

Ally Moe Designs and Bunny Jackson Originals are doing their part to make Santa Barbara look even more beautiful.

— Noozhawk contributor Jeff Moehlis is the husband of Allison Moehlis.

(Ally Moe Designs video)

(Bunny Jackson Originals video)