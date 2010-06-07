Sixty Computers Stolen from Cold Spring School

Staff discover overnight theft of the laptops, valued at $75,000

Sixty laptops were stolen from four classrooms at Cold Spring School in Montecito and were discovered missing when school staff arrived on campus Monday morning.

Noozhawk checked in Monday morning with Cold Spring Principal Bryan McCabe, who confirmed the theft.

“We had somebody break into these classrooms between 5 p.m. Sunday evening and 5 a.m. this morning,” he said.

McCabe said the value of the computers is about $75,000.

A police report was filed as soon as the computers were discovered missing, and McCabe said school officials are awaiting the results of the police investigation.

