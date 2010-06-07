Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Names New Vice President

Pauline Jones has been named the new vice president of patient care services at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.
In addition to establishing a climate that encourages teamwork and promotes collegial collaboration, Jones’ duties include leading, directing and coordinating the hospice, personal care and business development departments.
“We welcome Pauline to the VNHC family and are excited about the extensive experience and level of commitment she’ll bring,” said Lynda Tanner, president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit organization.
Before joining VNHC, Jones served as vice president, business development and admissions at Hospice of the East Bay in Pleasant Hill. She is a registered nurse.
— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.