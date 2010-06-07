Widespread Power Outage Affects Santa Barbara
SCE crews are working to repair an equipment problem, with service expected to be fully restored by Tuesday morning
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor |
| June 7, 2010 | 9:20 p.m.
A widespread power outage has been reported in the Santa Barbara area.
The outage, which occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, is related to an equipment problem, according to Southern California Edison.
The first response team had completed initial repairs by early evening, but further work was delayed with additional personnel needed. SCE said it expected service to be fully restored by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Motorists are advised to watch for uncontrolled intersections.
