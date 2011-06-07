Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School’s Cabin Leaders Play Big Role in Sixth-Grade Camps

The high-schoolers help create a positive experience — and learn about themselves along the way

By Sheryn Sears for Anacapa School | June 7, 2011 | 6:31 p.m.

Ask local sixth-graders to name a favorite school year activity, and many will, without hesitation, mention “sixth-grade camp.” Within the Santa Barbara community, the popular outdoor education programs have become an eagerly anticipated highlight of the elementary school experience, and since 1989, high school students from the Anacapa School have played an important role in giving sixth-graders a positive camp experience.

This year, Anacapa served three schools: Peabody Charter School (Oct. 19-22), Montecito Union School (April 5-8), and Washington and Adams elementary schools (May 3-6).

Anacapa’s headmaster and faculty chose students to serve as Cabin Leaders based on their leadership skills and academic achievements. Separate meetings with the camp director, the sixth-grade teachers and Anacapa Headmaster Gordon Sichi helped the students prepare to lead their younger charges.

Although four days away from classes might sound like a vacation to some, Cabin Leaders can tell you that they are “on duty” 24 hours a day. Each Cabin Leader is in charge of his or her own cabin of sixth-graders, day and night throughout the four days, and they assist camp naturalists with activities and hikes. It’s an intense schedule, but the rewards are great.

“Even though watching a bunch of sixth-graders might sound terrifying, it’s opened my eyes to a possible career in teaching,” Anacapa junior Emily Johnson said.

Sophomore Chris Eckert agreed: “Sixth-grade camp has broadened my post-high school ideas. I would like to go into teaching someday.”

The sixth-grade teachers had high praise for Anacapa’s Cabin Leaders. Carter Morgan of Montecito Union School said, “The Anacapa kids are willing to take on nearly any task; they also develop strong bonds with our students while maintaining a balance between being a friend and an authority figure. … Over the years, the Anacapa students have truly touched the hearts of many Montecito Union kids, and for that, we are so very grateful.”

Peabody Charter School sixth-grade teacher Lauren Rodriguez also credited the efforts of the Cabin Leaders.

“Anacapa students provide emotional support to the sixth-graders when they are far away from home, creating a positive environment and actively building a sense of community within the cabins,” she said. “Anacapa students have enthusiasm and energy that is contagious.”

When the Cabin Leaders returned to Anacapa after each camp session, the entire school turned out to welcome them back and to hear about their experiences. Cabin Leaders took center stage at an all-school get-together, where they were asked to recount what was positive and negative about their week, as well as something important that they learned. The younger Anacapa students paid close attention to these testimonials and began to envision being a Cabin Leader themselves someday. After this all-school meeting, the Anacapa Senate hosted a traditional “ice cream social,” with Cabin Leaders going first in line.

For the final touch, each elementary school hosted a special luncheon on their campus to honor the Anacapa Cabin Leaders. The sixth-graders were thrilled to see their Cabin Leaders again, and the feeling was mutual. Excitement, laughter and memories were the order of the day at these reunions. This year, Anacapa innovated yet another way to serve our schools — and keep in touch with our campers. One day a week, Anacapa tutors traveled to the elementary school campuses for their after-school homework clubs to help the younger students in math. Students and teachers greatly appreciated their academic assistance.

Anacapa students who served as Cabin Leaders this year were Patrick Alcerro, Grayson Baggiolini, Julio Bernal, Sophie Crane, Chris Eckert, Mateus Elomaa, Brenda Gutierrez, Genn Hatfield, Emily Johnson, Henry Johnston, Esai Macario, Isaac Macario, Caitlin Mackie-Burke, Maria Petraitis, Connor Proctor, Ryan Reish, Brenda Renteria, Corrina Roberts, Ila Rutten, Kiara Trujillo, Libby Tuomi and Haley Yuhasz.

— Sheryn Sears is the executive administrator for Anacapa School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 