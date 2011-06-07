Daniel Oriskovich Joins Chase’s Commercial Banking Group

Chase announced Tuesday that industry veteran Daniel Oriskovich has been promoted to Chase’s commercial banking middle market group.
In this role, Oriskovich will manage customer relationships in the Santa Barbara, Ventura, Oxnard and San Luis Obispo markets.
Chase’s middle market segment of commercial banking serves businesses with annual revenues of $10 million to $500 million as well as government, nonprofit, health-care and higher-education clients.
Bankers work with dedicated specialists from across Chase and J.P. Morgan to provide comprehensive solutions, including lending, treasury services, investment banking and asset management to meet a client’s domestic and international financial needs.
Before joining Chase a year ago as a small-business banking senior relationship manager, managing companies with revenues of $3 million to $20 million, Oriskovich has accumulated more than 10 years in commercial and private client banking experience at Montecito Bank & Trust and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.
In addition to his duties as business banker, Oriskovich is very involved with the community in which he works. He is board chair of the Montecito Educational Foundation, past chairman and current board member of both the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. and Montecito YMCA, and also very involved with other organization including the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, the Downtown Santa Barbara Rotary Club and Angels Foster Care.
— Gary Kishner is a media relations coordinator for Chase.