Dave Gustafson Elected to Board of Directors for Coastal Housing Coalition

He brings more than 40 years of experience as a community development professional

By Julia Ullemeyer for the Coastal Housing Coalition | June 7, 2011 | 8:30 p.m.

Dave Gustafson
Dave Gustafson

Dave Gustafson has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Coastal Housing Coalition.

Gustafson is a retired community development professional with nearly 40 years experience in his field.

Before his retirement, he was the assistant community development director/housing and redevelopment manager for the City of Santa Barbara for 13 years and was the acting community development director during the last year of that tenure.

Before coming to Santa Barbara, Gustafson held professional community development positions with San Diego County and the California cities of La Mesa and Chula Vista. He is an expert in affordable housing and redevelopment programs, Community Development Block Grant activities and economic development programs.

Gustafson also serves as vice president of the Board of Directors of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, a nonprofit housing development organization, and serves on the board of the PSHH-associated organizations, the Duncan Group and Chapel Hill Housing Corp.

“Dave brings to the board a real expertise in the generation and preservation of affordable and workforce housing,” board President Jim Youngson said. “He will be an invaluable addition as we continue to develop and promote workforce housing solutions throughout South Santa Barbara County.”

— Julia Ullemeyer represents the Coastal Housing Coalition.

