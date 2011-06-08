Foundation for SBCC Makes a Literal Call to Action on Behalf of Students

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College has kicked off its ambitious Campaign for Student Success, a comprehensive phone campaign that reaches out to the community to raise funds for SBCC’s students.

Money raised will go straight to students with financial need, offsetting the rising costs of enrollment fees, textbooks, child care, tutoring and overall living expenses, such as rent and transportation. The cost per unit at SBCC is $36, up 80 percent from three years ago, with some state budget scenarios proposing $60 per unit.

Assembled in front of the campus bookstore, 60 volunteers posed with their phones at last week’s event, where they were trained to fundraise by phone and inspired by students’ stories. More than 120 volunteers have been recruited by the SBCC foundation to reach out to area businesses and families who have supported or attended SBCC and want to help current and future students succeed.

At the kickoff, campaigners also viewed four new television ads produced by donor Claudia Lapin and SBCC alum Dave Jenkins. Each ad features a program of study at the college, with students speaking about how their goals were reached with help from the foundation.

Foundation board members and staff hosted community leaders, such as Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider; 2nd District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf; Steve Cushman, president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce; SBCC President Andreea Serban; SBCC trustees Marty Blum and Joan Livingston; longtime foundation donors Sarah Jane Lind and Kandy and Lee Luria; and foundation board president Neil Kreisel, at the event.

The Winslow Maxwell Charitable Trust is offering a match or 50 cents on the dollar for every donation made now through June 30. The offer lends a sense of urgency and scale to the Campaign for Student Success, as $250,000 must be raised to receive the match. Donate now!

To volunteer or to make a donation, call the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College at 805.730.4401. Click here to make an online donation. Become a fan of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College on Facebook.

— Stefanie Davis is the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College’s marketing and communications manager.