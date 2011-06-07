Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy Hurt in Crash at Highway 101, La Cumbre Road

He reportedly lost control of his patrol car and went up an embankment before striking another vehicle

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy was injured late Monday night after reportedly losing control of his patrol car on Highway 101 near La Cumbre Road, going up an embankment and then sideswiping another vehicle on an on-ramp.

The deputy, 31-year-old Anthony Kouremetis, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Kouremetis, who has been with the department for more than four years, hasn’t yet been medically cleared for duty.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Donald Clotworthy said Kouremetis was traveling southbound on Highway 101 about 10:15 p.m. when, for undetermined reasons, he lost control of his Ford Crown Victoria patrol car, went up an embankment adjacent to the La Cumbre Road on-ramp and struck a 1999 Toyota Prius on the ramp. The patrol car overturned and landed on its side, partially blocking the on-ramp lane.

Another sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene and extricated Kouremetis from the vehicle by breaking a side window, according to Clotworthy.

Sugars said Kouremetis was wearing his seatbelt, which most likely kept him from further injury and possibly death.

Clotworthy said the driver of the Prius, 26-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez of Santa Barbara, complained of shoulder pain but refused treatment.

The southbound La Cumbre on-ramp was closed for more than an hour. The cause of the collision remains under investigation by CHP.

