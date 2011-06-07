Santa Barbara School District Selects New Superintendent

The name will be announced Wednesday, when the board will also consider a tentative concessions agreement with the teachers association

The Santa Barbara School District said Tuesday that it has selected a new superintendent, who will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The 9:45 a.m. news conference announcing the new district executive will be held after a short board meeting at the administrative office, 720 Santa Barbara St.

The board conducted second interviews with the final three candidates — all from California — last Thursday, according to board president Annette Cordero.

No information about the finalists, even the proposed salary, to replace retiring Superintendent Brian Sarvis has been released.

The Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates search firm was used to help with advertising and narrowing the field of 55 applicants.

At Wednesday’s special meeting, board members will discuss personnel issues during closed session, including a tentative agreement between the district and the Santa Barbara Teachers Association.

“This agreement is due to the extraordinary circumstances resulting from the state’s fiscal crisis,” according to the documents. “It is limited in time and scope and sunsets on June 30, 2014.”

The amount of furlough days will depend on the amount of funding the district receives from the state, and the SBTA agreed to take up to 10 furlough days for the 2011-12 year if funding is cut drastically.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.