The Fund for Santa Barbara Announces More Than $100,000 in Grants

Community invited to celebrate at Wednesday's Midyear Grant Awards Party at the Lobero

The Fund for Santa Barbara will host the 2011 Mid-Year Grant Awards Party from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the courtyard of the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will be treated to appetizers by The Secret Ingredient and Museum Café, and live music by Andrew Jackson. Spanish and ASL translation will be provided, and everyone is welcome.

Spring 2011 Grant Recipients

» Santa Barbara County Education Office / SB County Network of Promotores de Salud — $8,000

Funding for a lead Promotora to educate and empower disenfranchised communities on health, nutrition and wellness

» Asociación de Traductores de Idiomas Indígenas / Indigenous Languages Translators Association — $6,000

Seed funding to organize translators in Santa Maria’s Mixtec communities to address communication needs at social and medical service sites

» Casa Esperanza / Bringing Our Community Home, Homeless Inmate Discharge Planning Project — $3,000

Continued funding to reduce the revolving door of homeless individuals in and out of jail

» Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST) / Pedestrian and Transit Organizing — $10,000

Support for education and advocacy for safer walking routes and better transit service on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

» Community Counseling and Education Center / Speak Out — $2,000

Start-up funds to create an online forum for LGBTQ youth to combat isolation and cultivate self-confidence

» Families ACT! / Wake-Up Coalition — $5,000

Support for a coalition of mental health advocates to reform service delivery and criminal justice systems

» The Foundation for SBCC / Transitions — $9,500

Funding for a peer-run program teaching formerly incarcerated students the skills to succeed in college and develop their careers

» Good Samaritan Shelter / Faces of Homelessness — $5,000

Funding for an art exhibit to educate and engage the public about the needs of homeless families in North County

» Jodi House Inc. / Club Diversity — $1,300

Funding for a safe, accessible downtown “nightclub” as a vibrant social opportunity for people of all abilities

» People for a Green Community / Green Community Television — $9,300

Start-up funding for a community television program and website to create a strong environmental voice in the North County

» Art Without Limits / Santa Barbara NewSource — $9,500

Pilot funding for a local, in-depth print and online media outlet to foster a more informed, engaged and democratic community

» Santa Maria Valley Future Search Collaborative / Familias Unidas Buscando Esperanza — $10,000

Support for a coalition of youth, parents and service providers in finding solutions to youth violence

» Village Farmers’ Market Association / Vandenberg Village Farmers’ Market — $3,092

Start-up funds for a farmers’ market to educate local consumers about responsible and sustainable food practices

New 2011 Multiyear Grant Recipients

» Santa Barbara Channelkeeper / Clean Water Advocacy and Enforcement Program — $8,000 per year for two years (Year 1)

Support to lobby for updating sewage infrastructure in the City of Santa Barbara and reducing plastic bag use county-wide

» Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN) / General Support — $10,000 per year for three years (Year 1)

Continued funding for advocacy on housing, open space, public transportation, redistricting, and Guadalupe programs

» University Park Homeowners Association / Mobile Homeowners Project — $7,800 for Year 1 and $7,200 for Year 2

Continued support for community organizing to protect affordable housing for mobile home residents

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s grant-making and technical assistance programs support community groups working for social, economic, environmental and political change throughout Santa Barbara County. Since 1980, The Fund has awarded nearly $4 million to more than 800 community organizations. In addition, The Fund provides free technical assistance in the areas of fundraising, community organizing, organizational development, advocacy, and effective use of media to more than 200 projects each year.

The Mid-Year Grant Awards Party is open to the public at 5 p.m. There is no fee, but a $10 donation is requested at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. The event is a time to celebrate the work of the community-based organizations receiving grants, as well as 30 years of The Fund for Santa Barbara’s work in the community.

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.