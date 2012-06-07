Rotary Club of Goleta Gives $500 to Computer Lab at Ellwood School

The donation is among many the club has made to community organizations in the past year

The Rotary Club of Goleta continues to support many causes in the community and is there to help when needed. Recently, the club donated $500 to the Computer Lab at Ellwood Elementary School.

Frances Gilliland, the Rotary Club’s membership chairwoman, presented a check for $500 to Principal Abby Vasquez, teacher Nancy Yokubaitis and parent Debra Hoffman, who submitted the grant request to Rotary.

The following is a list of donations that represent the contributions the Rotary Club of Goleta has contributed to during the past year:

» Food from the Heart — $500

» Engineers without Borders — $1,000

» Boys & Girls Club — $500

» Girsh Park — $500

» Mi Casa de Angeles — $1,000

» Challengers — $500

» Visiting Nurses Association — $250

» American Heart Association — $250

» S’ Cool Gardens — $500

» Ellwood School computer/technical needs — $500

» Santa Barbara City College Scholarship Fund — $6,500

If you would like to meet some really nice people who are committed to improving our community, we invite you to attend one of the Rotary Club of Goleta’s bimonthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second or fourth Tuesdays on the month at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road, for interesting meetings, guest speakers, dinner and fellowship with men and women wanting to make a difference in the world.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or President Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.