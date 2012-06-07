Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:06 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Woman Killed in Apparent Hit-and-Run Identified

Allison Meadows, 26, worked for Issels Medical Center; a second victim, 25-year-old Lindsay Keebler, remains hospitalized

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 7, 2012 | 6:08 p.m.

The 26-year-old Santa Barbara woman who died of injuries from an an apparent hit-and-run collision on East Valley Road early Wednesday has been identified as Allison Meadows, the Santa Barbara County Coroner ‘s Office confirmed Thursday.

Meadows worked as a receptionist for Issels Medical Center. Her mother lives in Arizona and has been staying with friends in Santa Barbara, sources told Noozhawk on Thursday.

There are few details about the collision, which authorities say happened in the early morning hours after a party in the area of Stonehouse Lane in Montecito. Officials said Meadows suffered massive head trauma and Lindsay Keebler, 25, of Santa Barbara, was admitted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

Paul Avolio, president and founder of Latitude 34˚ Technologies in Goleta, said Keebler has worked for his company for more than a year and that he has been in touch with her family.

“I think that she’s going to be OK,” he told Noozhawk. “That’s as much as I’ve heard.”

Keebler was listed in stable condition late Wednesday, according to a nursing supervisor.

The two women apparently were walking on East Valley Road when they were hit, and were found some time later by two men who authorities are calling “good Samaritans.” The men picked up the two women and drove them to the hospital, where law enforcement agencies responded around 6 a.m. Meadows died before authorities got there, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Since the location of the incident was unknown and there was “confusion as to if this was more than just a vehicle collision,” the CHP, the Sheriff’s Department and Santa Barbara police all responded to the hospital.

The two men were interviewed by authorities, and CHP then located the scene, on East Valley Road-Highway 192 east of Sheffield Drive, and found evidence of a collision.

Officers were conducting additional interviews Thursday morning at the hospital, according to acting public information officer Javier Garcia. He didn’t release any updates about the investigation as of Thursday afternoon, saying detectives were trying to get the whole story straight.

“As of right now, we’re instructed to go with what we have until further notice,” Garcia said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident and suspect vehicle to call CHP Officers Jason Miller or Jim Hoskins at 805.967.1234.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident and suspect vehicle to call CHP Officers Jason Miller or Jim Hoskins at 805.967.1234.

