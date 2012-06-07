India House to Host ‘Bollywood’ Solstice Fundraiser

A “Bollywood” dinner fundraiser for this month’s 38th annual Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is planned from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at India House, 418 State St.

A buffet of Indian dishes will be served. The evening will feature Indian dancers performing their Bollywood dance routines.

“Bollywood” refers to the East Indian movie industry in what used to be called Bombay. The movies feature lavish sets, stirring music and exotic dancers.

“It will be a magical evening of delicious Indian food,” Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton said of the June 16 fundraiser. “The décor of India House transports you to the beauty of India. Please wear your Indian finery.”

Solstice Bollywood fundraisers sell out. Diners are encouraged to buy tickets early. Tickets are $25 and are available at India House or by calling the Solstice Office at 805.965.3396. Ticket orders may be made online through the secure PayPal server by clicking here.

The fundraiser is being organized to ensure the Summer Solstice Celebration is even better than last year’s three-day festival, which brought thousands to Alameda Park. “Fantasy” is the theme for this year’s celebration. The weekend festival opens June 22, with the parade at noon June 23. The festival will continue through June 24.

The Summer Solstice Celebration is a nonprofit 501(c) 3 corporation that produces the Solstice Parade, Solstice Festival and the Solstice Community Arts Workshop from donations and sponsorships.

— Claudia Bratton is director of the Summer Solstice Celebration.