James Bechtel Elected Board Chair for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

He brings personal experiences as well as a financial background to the position

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has announced the election of James Bechtel as chair of the Board of Directors.

Bechtel has been involved as a board member since 2009, stemming from his personal experiences with childhood cancer.

“Both of my daughters struggled with cancer as children, so I know very well the hardships that parents and families can face,” Bechtel said. “I feel very honored to be supporting other families dealing with pediatric cancer by serving on the board of Teddy Bear.”

Bechtel brings a strong background of financial management to his new role as board chair. He is currently a senior vice president with Well Fargo’s Private Bank in Santa Barbara, where he manages investment portfolios for individuals, families, endowments and foundations.

Before joining Wells Fargo, Bechtel was senior portfolio manager at Northern Trust Bank and has been in the investment industry since graduating from the Anderson School in 1983. Bechtel also serves on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and previously served on the Board of Directors for Girls Inc.

“The staff and board are delighted to welcome Jim as the foundation’s board chair,” said Lindsey Guerrero, executive director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. “We look forward to benefiting from his insight and believe he will add a new dimension to Teddy Bear. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow the foundation and invest in expanding our programs and reach of our services.”

The mission of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Each year the organization serves more than 650 people.

— Lindsey Guerrero is executive director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.