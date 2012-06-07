Cal Poly Arts Presents ‘JumpBrush: Pacific Coast Dance Convergence’

Registration is under way for the festival, returning Aug. 8-11 to the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center

JumpBrush: Pacific Coast Dance Convergence, a three-day/four-night festival, will return Aug. 8-11 to the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center.

Presented by Cal Poly Arts, the festival is filled with dynamic classes, workshops and performances for intermediate and advanced dancers, age 12 or older. Classes range from ballet and contemporary to yoga and hip-hop.

The first objective of the festival is to provide an incredible opportunity for dancers to dance, share and learn through collaborative, interactive workshops and activities facilitated by leading professional dancers and choreographers from across America.

Secondly, JumpBrush allows an extraordinary behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of dance for community enthusiasts.

San Francisco’s Joe Goode Performance Group will take part in a JumpBrush “Reverse Residency,” offering San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria County dancers an opportunity to audition for the chance to perform for Goode, alongside his company, during the closing night “JumpBrush in Concert” event held at the Performing Arts Center. This is a unique experience not to be missed.

For more than 26 years, choreographer Goode has been recognized internationally as an innovator in contemporary dance theater, exhibiting an unflagging commitment to visual experimentation. The company’s performance and Reverse Residency will be a highlight of the JumpBrush Pacific Coast Dance Convergence Festival.

JumpBrush will open with the “Critiqued Opening Night Studio Showcase,” which offers studios and dance groups participating in JumpBrush 2012 an opportunity to show their work for critique by Goode and members of his company. Two pieces from the “Opening Night Showcase” will be performed again on closing night at “JumpBrush in Concert.”



Youth Workshop

HopBrush is a youth workshop offered for ages 8 to 12 and will consist of two one-hour classes and a one-hour tour of the Cal Poly Performing Arts facilities during the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 11. The classes offered will be in modern and musical theater.

JumpBrush Participation Fees

Dancer Passport

Includes all classes and workshops, tickets to all three performances, and a JumpBrush T-shirt

$300 — Regular (register by July 1)

$350 — Regular (register after July 1)

Observer Passport

Includes Observer access to all classes, workshops and rehearsals; tickets to all three performances; and a JumpBrush T-shirt

$150 — Regular (register by July 1)

$175 — Regular (after July 1)

HopBrush Rate: $75 per child

To register for JumpBrush or HopBrush, click here or contact JumpBrush coordinator Lauren Chertudi at 805.756.6590 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Group rates available. Individual tickets for the Opening Night Studio Showcase and JumpBrush in Concert can be purchased via www.pacslo.org or by calling the Performing Arts Center Ticket Office at 805.756.4TIX (4849).

— Lisa Woske is a marketing and public relations coordinator for Cal Poly Arts.