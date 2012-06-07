Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:14 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Cal Poly Arts Presents ‘JumpBrush: Pacific Coast Dance Convergence’

Registration is under way for the festival, returning Aug. 8-11 to the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center

By Lisa Woske for Cal Poly Arts | June 7, 2012 | 1:10 p.m.

JumpBrush: Pacific Coast Dance Convergence, a three-day/four-night festival, will return Aug. 8-11 to the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center.

Presented by Cal Poly Arts, the festival is filled with dynamic classes, workshops and performances for intermediate and advanced dancers, age 12 or older. Classes range from ballet and contemporary to yoga and hip-hop.

The first objective of the festival is to provide an incredible opportunity for dancers to dance, share and learn through collaborative, interactive workshops and activities facilitated by leading professional dancers and choreographers from across America.

Secondly, JumpBrush allows an extraordinary behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of dance for community enthusiasts.

San Francisco’s Joe Goode Performance Group will take part in a JumpBrush “Reverse Residency,” offering San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria County dancers an opportunity to audition for the chance to perform for Goode, alongside his company, during the closing night “JumpBrush in Concert” event held at the Performing Arts Center. This is a unique experience not to be missed.

For more than 26 years, choreographer Goode has been recognized internationally as an innovator in contemporary dance theater, exhibiting an unflagging commitment to visual experimentation. The company’s performance and Reverse Residency will be a highlight of the JumpBrush Pacific Coast Dance Convergence Festival.

JumpBrush will open with the “Critiqued Opening Night Studio Showcase,” which offers studios and dance groups participating in JumpBrush 2012 an opportunity to show their work for critique by Goode and members of his company. Two pieces from the “Opening Night Showcase” will be performed again on closing night at “JumpBrush in Concert.”

Youth Workshop

HopBrush is a youth workshop offered for ages 8 to 12 and will consist of two one-hour classes and a one-hour tour of the Cal Poly Performing Arts facilities during the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 11. The classes offered will be in modern and musical theater.

JumpBrush Participation Fees

Dancer Passport

Includes all classes and workshops, tickets to all three performances, and a JumpBrush T-shirt
$300 — Regular (register by July 1)
$350 — Regular (register after July 1)

Observer Passport

Includes Observer access to all classes, workshops and rehearsals; tickets to all three performances; and a JumpBrush T-shirt
$150 — Regular (register by July 1)
$175 — Regular (after July 1)
HopBrush Rate: $75 per child

To register for JumpBrush or HopBrush, click here or contact JumpBrush coordinator Lauren Chertudi at 805.756.6590 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Group rates available. Individual tickets for the Opening Night Studio Showcase and JumpBrush in Concert can be purchased via www.pacslo.org or by calling the Performing Arts Center Ticket Office at 805.756.4TIX (4849).

— Lisa Woske is a marketing and public relations coordinator for Cal Poly Arts.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 