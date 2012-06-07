Going to commencement at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos or Santa Barbara high schools? Help us cover your favorite graduate

Noozhawk will be flying around the South Coast on Thursday for graduations at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools, and we’re inviting you to join us — either in-person or virtually.

We’ll be using the social-media blogging platform Storify to curate a timeline of your posts from Facebook, Flickr, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and a handful of other Web sites. To join the conversation and help tell the story, use the #HSgradnooz hashtag. We’ve also been collecting graduation posts from other local schools.

And for shutterbugs, we’ll be putting together a slideshow and would like to include your pictures, too. Email photos to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Welcome to the Noozhawk team!

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.