Santa Barbara High School’s Graduates Carry On Proud Don Tradition

Having 'walked the path that so many have walked before us,' the Class of 2012 celebrates commencement

Hundreds of Santa Barbara High School graduating seniors marched past celebrating stands of friends and family for Thursday night’s commencement ceremony at Peabody Stadium.

Associated Student Body president Emily Baum spoke just before the diplomas were presented.

“We will continue to represent our Don pride wherever we may go,” she said.

Patricia Castillo-Olvera gave the first commencement speech in Spanish, while senior class president Christina Rodriguez delivered a second speech, thanking friends and family for their support for the past four years.

“It is hard to believe we have just taken our final steps as Dons,” she said. “After four years, we’ve walked the path that so many have walked before us.”

