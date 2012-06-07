Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:13 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Work on Mission Street Pump House Postponed to Next Week

Improvement project will get under way Monday, will intermittent closures planned for Highway 1010 southbound off-ramp

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | June 7, 2012 | 1:25 p.m.

A project to upgrade the Mission Street Pump House will now begin on Monday, June 11. The project had been scheduled to begin last Monday.

This project will result in the intermittent closure of the Highway 101 southbound off-ramp at Mission Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

This improved pump house will increase the amount of water that can be removed from the Highway 101 Mission Street Undercrossing.

Motorists should expect delays of up to five minutes.

The contractor for this $660,000 project is Legg Incorporated of Livermore. The project is expected to be completed in September.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 

