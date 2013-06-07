Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: A Prancing Cat with a Mouthful of Pride

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | June 7, 2013 | 11:13 a.m.

I ran across a story from many years back, and it gave me such a good chuckle that I just had to share.

Cats have the capacity to show a lot of personality. While driving on a side street in Goleta, I spotted a tabby cat prancing along the center of the sidewalk. Yes, absolutely — it was prancing. I’ve watched carefully as cats walked, crawled, stalked, trotted and ran. This was a pretty-as-you-please prance — not along a fence or near a line of bushes, but right along the center of a sidewalk for all to see.

The reason was clear. That tabby had a fresh-caught mouse hanging from its mouth. The mission was equally clear. This was a vanity prance.

That proud cat wanted the world to know that it was a successful predator. Bringing meat home is the measure of a hunter. Many people believe that “vegetarian” is a native word meaning “terrible hunter.” To this pet cat, the mouse meant something like, “I may be a bowl-fed cat, but as a hunter, I’ve still got it!”

What gave me a good chuckle was not just the cat with a mouthful of mouse, but the overacting the cat was doing. I know how much a mouse weighs, and it’s not much. This was a strong, healthy cat (probably a product of plenty of bowl-feeding rather than relying on hunting), so that medium-size mouse couldn’t have seemed very heavy. But the way that tabby was playing the scene, you would have thought it was a young lion dragging a full-grown gazelle across the savannah.

I’ve seen fisherfolk play similar games, hefting a five-pound bass like it was a 50-pound sack of meat and grimacing for all it’s worth. Let me assure you, no fisher alive could out-act this cat.

I figured there might be more to this story, so I pulled over to watch the cat continue on its course. It made the trip to its own house, circled the yard a couple of times, ceremoniously deposited the catch on the porch and began meowing loudly.

The astute owner opened the door, petted the cat and took the mouse. Wow! This was a cat owner who knows a thing or two about cat psychology. Acceptance of the gift of meat was mighty important to that cat. That happy tabby then laid itself down in the shade of a bush and began primping prettily. Just about that time, a big stray dog rounded the corner and the two critters locked eyes.

Yup, things change fast in the animal kingdom.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.

