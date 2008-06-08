Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Book & Author Festival to Celebrate Love of Reading

This year's event, Sept. 26-27, will include authors, readings and discussions.

By Marcia Reed | June 8, 2008 | 5:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the 10th annual Santa Barbara Book & Author Festival, celebrating books, authors and reading, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27, with a kickoff reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

The event is returning to the Santa Barbara Public Library this year. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the library’s Faulkner and Townley galleries, and the beautiful Mural Room at the historic County Courthouse will be abuzz with readings and discussions.

To help make this a community celebration, join the kickoff reception on Sept. 26 at Sullivan Goss — an American Gallery across the street from the library at 7 E. Anapamu St. The reception will welcome the panelists and award winners.

Parking is available at either of two public parking garages. Although parking is not free, it is plentiful and convenient. Both parking facilities can be accessed from Anacapa Street. Downtown’s newest and most spacious lot is located between Victoria and Anapamu streets and will be most convenient for those exhibitors assigned exhibit spaces one through 30. The second lot is located directly behind the library, between Anapamu and Figueroa streets and would be most convenient for exhibitors 31 to 76.

Schedules will be posted on the Web at www.sbbookfestival.org.

For more information, contact Marcia Reed at [email protected] or 805.965.3023, ext. 103.

Marcia Reed is vice president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

