Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:30 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Extends Moratorium on Mobile Home Conversions

The City Council wants to await the outcomes of ongoing litigation and pending state legislation.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 8, 2008 | 10:38 a.m.

The Goleta City Council, because of an ongoing flux in state law regarding mobile home conversions, on Tuesday voted unanimously to extend its moratorium on such conversions for another year.

The urgency interim ordinance and moratorium was enacted first in July 2007 because of emerging state legislation that would affect rent increases for residents who choose not to buy their lots. In August 2007, the council voted to extend the ordinance and moratorium to July 15, 2008.

The Rancho Mobile Home Park homeowners association in western Goleta for years has been fighting the subdivision of the park for condominiums, saying the owners, Daniel Guggenheim and family, would deprive them of one of the few opportunities to live in Goleta amid rising housing costs and rents. The city has stood behind the mobile homeowners, claiming that the mobile homes are one of the few affordable units the city has. The Guggenheims have claimed that the city’s action to block or delay the conversion into condominiums constitutes an unlawful taking. The city and the Guggenheims are battling their positions out in court.

There are three other mobile home parks in the city that also would be affected by the moratorium — and the state legislation — should they undergo conversion.

City attorney Brian Pierik says other counties and cities in California — including Sonoma, Ventura and Santa Cruz counties, and cities such as Palm Springs and Thousand Oaks — also are adopting ordinances regarding mobile home conversions in their jurisdictions. Furthermore, he said, the outcome of ongoing litigation between mobile home park owners Sequoia Park Associates and the county of Sonoma about the moratorium may provide further information.

“In light of the legislation at the state level that is being considered, and the ordinances that are being enacted by the counties and the cities, there is additional time that is necessary for (Goleta) to evaluate these pending changes,” he said.

Guggenheim attorney Richard Close could not be reached for comment.

The moratorium will last until July 15, 2009.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 