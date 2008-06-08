Police Seek Help Locating Missing Goleta Man

George Snyder Jr. hasn't been seen or heard from since June 1.

George Snyder Jr., 57, a resident of Ellwood Beach Drive in Goleta, is missing.

According to the sheriff’s department, Snyder went missing from his apartment on April 10 and has not been seen or heard from since June 1.

He is 5-feet-7 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Snyder suffers from a mental illness and has not taken his medication for several months. He frequents the Goleta downtown area and often uses public transportation.

Anyone with information about Snyder is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff’s department at 805.681.4150.

