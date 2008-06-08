Transient On Life Support After Assault

A local transient remains on life support after an attack last Sunday left him with serious injuries.

Gregory Ghan, 53, was found by sheriff’s deputies and fire department personnel in front of the Isla Vista Neighborhood Clinic early the morning of May 31.

Ghan apparently sustained multiple injuries after what appeared to be a physical assault. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, treated and placed on life support.

Ghan is a transient known to live in Isla Vista. His condition has left him unable to identify his attackers.

The sheriff’s department asks that anyone with information about the incident call Detective Watts at 805.681.4612 or 4150.

