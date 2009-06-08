Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:00 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Body of 22-year-old Isla Vista Man Found at Bottom of Cliffs

UCSB senior was to graduate with business degree this week

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 8, 2009

The body of a UCSB senior was discovered on the beach below Isla Vista’s Del Playa Drive early Saturday, and investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

Three beach walkers found the body of Noah Jason Krom, 22, at the bottom of the cliffs in the 6600 block of Del Playa about 6 a.m. Saturday. The trio called the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, which confirmed his death.

Detectives are working to reconstruct the last 12 hours of Krom’s life, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said. He said a preliminary investigation indicates the man appeared to have fallen from the cliff sometime overnight, and an exact cause of death has yet to be released from the Coroner’s Office.

An Irvine native, Krom was the son of Irvine City Councilwoman Beth Krom, a Democratic challenger to Rep. John Campbell, R-Calif. Beth Krom’s campaign manager said Sunday that Krom was to graduate with a business degree June 13.

“We appreciate the kind thoughts, prayers and messages we have received from our friends, the community, and our colleagues, as well as messages from those who have touched Noah’s life over the years,” according to a statement issued by the Kroms. “We are grateful for your support during this difficult time.”

