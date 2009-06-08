Ensemble Theatre Company Announces $25,000 Matching Grant

Santa Barbara’s Ensemble Theatre Company has announced that in an effort to raise $50,000, members of the board of directors will match every dollar donated through the end of June, up to $25,000.

The theater is confronting a challenging economic climate. In meeting the challenge, the 15-member board is taking the initiative to raise funds.

“We are grateful to the many members of our community who have supported Ensemble, this year and in years past,” executive artistic director Jonathan Fox said. “This has been a difficult year and, while we wish we didn’t have to ask the community to dig deeper, we sorely need the funds. We’re very grateful to the board of directors for understanding this need and for its generous challenge grant.”

Board president Derek Westen said: “Live theatre, in an intimate setting, has an unmatched power to connect to audiences — to amuse, challenge and enlighten. We hope everyone will join us, at this critical time, in helping to preserve this priceless community resource.”

Next year, the ensemble will celebrate its 30th anniversary season.

Donations of any amount may be made by clicking here or calling Meghan Fay at 805.965.5400 x105.

— James Breen represents the Ensemble Theatre Company.