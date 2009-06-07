Girls Inc. Offers New ‘GirlFriends’ Fan Club

Members will have the opportunity to network and enjoy female camaraderie

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara has formed the GirlFriends Club, a new “fan club” made up of women who share a love for Girls Inc.

GirlFriends members will be invited to have direct, ongoing contact with girls attending Girls Inc.’s programs and activities while meeting other women with similar interests. Additionally, women will work to organize and attend unique members-only events and activities. They will have the opportunity to make a difference in a girl’s life while having their own memorable experience.

Membership is open to anyone for a $100 annual fee. For more information about membership, click here, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.963.4757 x16.

The club will feature two members-only components:

» GirlFriends Just Want to Have Fun — Members may attend a selection of unique, fun-filled events. They will interact with women of similar interests, reconnect with old friends and make new ones. Initial events include film screenings, travel, behind-the-scenes cultural tours, panel discussions and culinary events. A portion of the proceeds of each event will benefit Girls Inc. programs and scholarships.

» GirlFriends for Girls Inc. Girls — Club members will have the opportunity to have fun with Girls Inc. girls by participating in a variety of interactive volunteer activities. Among the events planned for this year are theater productions, car washes, a summer carnival, holiday celebrations, reading clinics and art workshops.

— Beth Cleary represents Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara.