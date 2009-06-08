Givezooks! Gives Away $1,000 in Prizes in Donors’ Choice Contest

The Dare to Dream Fund is the big winner in online voting

Givezooks!, a company connecting organizations and individuals online to increase charitable giving, held a contest in which nonprofits and their supporters won prizes with just the click of a mouse. The “I give a zook” Donors’ Choice Contest ran online from May 19 through Thursday.

Supporters entered to win simply by signing up with givezooks! and voting for their favorite nonprofit.

One grand-prize individual won a givezooks! branded Flip Mino Video Camcorder. Ten first-prize individual winners received a givezooks! T-shirt. The nonprofit with the most votes was the Dare to Dream Fund of Monterey.

The Dare to Dream Fund’s vision is to create a society where every young person is given the opportunity to discover their potential in school, at work and in life through goal achievement and life preparedness programs. As the winning nonprofit, it will receive $1,000 in prizes, including $500 toward their cause, three months of givezooks! service and a givezooks!-branded Flip Mino Video Camcorder.

“With the Donors’ Choice Contest, we provided nonprofits with a powerful new form of online engagement by giving supporters a platform to give a zook,” givezooks! CEO and co-founder Carol Schrader said. “Givezooks! congratulates all of the winners and thanks everyone who gave a zook!”

— Tracy Valenzi represents givezooks!