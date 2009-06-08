Letter to the Editor: Apology for I Madonnari Chalk Drawing

I want to set the record straight about the I Madonnari chalk drawing from Memorial Day weekend at the Santa Barbara Mission.

We apologize to those in our community who were offended by our drawing selection. We also apologize to Kathy Koury, the executive director of the Children’s Creative Project, and to the Santa Barbara Mission for any negative feedback they received as a result of our drawing. These organizations do great work for the children and adults of our community. It was not our intent to cause any unfavorable reaction from the public.

Although the city does not provide any direct funding, they have been strong vocal advocates of the service AllforOne Youth & Mentoring program provides, and we include them in this apology. Most especially, we apologize to the many individuals, foundations and organizations who, by their direct support, make it possible for this program to make a positive difference in the lives of so many.

AllforOne’s mission is to provide early gang, drug and alcohol abuse intervention, to show gang members and high-risk youths a way out through a support system that provides crisis mediation, and life skills training that encourages them to become positive role models in their community.

In alignment with our mission, it is our intent to work to be more sensitive to the feelings and beliefs of others in our community in every aspect of our program.

Matt Sanchez, executive director, and program participants

AllforOne Youth & Mentoring Program