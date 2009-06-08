Local Mac Fans Relish New Products

Included are the new iPhone, upgraded Safari and a drop in prices on select computers

Apple scored with fans Monday by unveiling a barrage of new and cheaper products, including a new iPhone, a new operating system and updates to its Web browser, Safari.

Also updated was Apple’s series of laptop computers. The MacBook Pro offers a price break of $300 compared with earlier versions, according to a news release.

“Apple really understands their market, and once again they have released high-quality products at a very reasonable price,” said shopper James Bradley, a fan who regularly follows Mac rumors online.

The new iPhone, the 3G S, is billed as the fastest, most powerful iPhone yet, with new features that include a high-quality, three-megapixel autofocus camera, easy-to-use video recording and longer battery life, according to the news release. The cost for the iPhone starts at $199.

“My advice to any boyfriends is to buy your girlfriend an iPhone, because she’ll be really impressed and practically do anything for you,” shopper W. Lani Reagan said.

Reagan is the new owner of a previous generation of iPhone, now available for $99, but she admits to still being “amazed” by its functions. “Even if I don’t have the newest newest thing, I’m still happy,” she said. “This phone rocks!”

The new phones will be available in stores June 19, a representative from the Santa Barbara Mac Store said.

For those who are willing to wait, Sony Ericsson is expected to release soon its Xperia X2, a direct competitor to the iPhone. The X2 generated considerable media hype last week when it was pictured, which sparked new debate over its anticipated release date. Calls to Sony Erickson representatives were not returned Monday.

Apple also unveiled its new operating system, Mac OS X Snow Leopard. The upgrade supports a 64-bit processor, which increases performance by using memory more effectively, according to Apple.

“Apple engineers have made hundreds of improvements, so with Snow Leopard your system is going to feel faster, more responsive and even more reliable than before,” said Bertrand Serlet, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering.

Microsoft’s latest Windows Vista operating system also supports 64-bit processors.

The Web browser Safari has been updated and now provides new methods by which to surf the Internet. Download is free, and it gives users the ability to view 12 pages simultaneously. It also makes maximum usage of the window with no navigation or menu toolbar, according to Apple.

The MacBook Pro starts at $1,199 and features a 2.26GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor, two gigabytes of memory, a seven-hour battery life and a 13-inch screen. The higher-end 17-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499.

“(The new) Macbook looks really good,” shopper Brooke Stewart said. “I like it.”

Although equally impressed by Apple products, shopper Tammy Hunt expressed concern about a friend who had just bought a MacBook Pro — without all the updates. “I don’t know why she didn’t wait another week,” she said.

However, Hunt’s friend and any others may return their products in favor of the new ones if their purchases have been made within the past 14 days, according to Apple’s return policy.

Despite the new products, Apple stock fell 82 cents in trading Monday, finishing at $143.95. Many believe the slight dip is mostly related to Apple’s decreased sales and CEO and co-founder Steve Job’s extended absence from the company.

— Noozhawk intern Kenny Lindberg can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .