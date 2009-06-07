Paul Mann: Jackie Greene Pops In For a Set

Chances are good that you’ve never heard of pop sensation Chris Nelson, who played at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club in Santa Barbara on Wednesday. You probably haven’t heard of him even by his stage name, Jackie Greene. Don’t feel too out of the musical news loop, however, if you don’t know him, with his five masterful recordings in the past decade flying just under the radar of pop stardom. But be advised that this multifaceted musician, dubbed the “Prince of Americana,” may well be one of the finest and most talented players in American music today.

It is perhaps fitting that he was born in Salinas, land of John Steinbeck fame. Often compared to Bob Dylan in demeanor, appearance and songwriting capabilities, Greene sounds like an old soul trapped in his youthful 28-year-old body.

When he puts on his acoustic guitar and harmonica, he sounds like the Dylan I remember seeing live in 1974 with The Band, in Hollywood, Fla. That was a Dylan full of life and passion, but not the Dylan I have seen perform in recent years. His live shows these days are akin to viewing old classic silent films. You know they are legendary and bonafide art forms, but you squeamishly sit through them, having trouble focusing on the content. You find yourself staring at your watch, hoping for an early ending.

That was not the case for the near-capacity crowd at SoHo for Greene’s explosive two-hour show. From the acoustic openers, Greene and his accomplished jam band quartet launched into an impressive jam session composed of country, blues, rock, jazz and even some funk for good measure. Playing no less than six guitars, an harmonica and a piano, Greene melded different styles of modern American music into his own.

With an incredible octave range in his voice, he brings to mind many of the country’s top voices in pop music, including Dylan, Tom Petty and, yes, even Prince. In fact, as all-around talented performers in America go, Prince would be one of the few I could compare with Greene’s skills. I haven’t seen him dance, so Prince may have the edge there. But as a singer, songwriter and musician, there aren’t many other parallels in pop music today.

I was lucky enough to catch the Phil Lesh (bass player for Grateful Dead) and Friends performance at last summer’s Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee. Bonnaroo is one of my favorite festivals, as it allows performers to play through the night, for as long as they want. For jam bands such as this one, that means performances for four hours or more, allowing for extraordinary improvisation. Only top-talented musicians can play in such improvised marathons. It is no accident that the lead guitar in Phil Lesh and Friends is played by Greene. Playing intricate jams for up to 30 minutes, he was an integral part of the amazing experience.

He also has another side project, Skinny Singers, made up mainly of himself and singer/songwriter Tim Bluhm from the band Mother Hips. They play a raw and simplistic bluesy style, different from his other projects.

Back to SoHo, where fans find themselves enthralled with Greene’s chameleon performance. During a break in a song, Greene recognizes a fan and has an impromptu conversation. “Have you been surfing? How are the waves here?” Apparently he has acquired a new passion for surfing. There are two things I can’t live without in life: surfing and live music. Thanks, Greene, for the great live music. I’ll take you surfing anytime, and I will even pay for the gas.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.