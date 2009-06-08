Police End Standoff With Man Threatening Suicide

The 41-year-old, apparently upset about being unable to find a job, considered lighting himself on fire

A 41-year-old man apparently upset about being unable to find a job threatened to douse himself in gasoline and light himself on fire, forcing a nearly two-hour standoff with police last week behind Big 5 Sporting Goods at La Cumbre Plaza.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the 1:47 p.m. Friday call, with members of the crisis negotiation team present.

Police said the man was agitated and contemplated lighting himself on fire after removing his coat and revealing his attire — slacks and a button-down shirt.



Crisis negotiators were able to calm the man down, until police decided to end the standoff by shooting the man with rounds from a nonlethal bean bag shotgun, while firefighters covered him in foam.

The man was being treated at a hospital, and later is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.