Providence Hall, Class of 2009

Five students make up the first-ever graduating class for the Christian high school

Providence Hall held its inaugural graduation ceremony on Friday at Montecito Covenant Church. Five students received diplomas, marking the first-ever graduating class for the Santa Barbara Christian high school.

Headmaster Dr. David Winter addressed the graduates, speaking about “What Really Matters.” The school’s Hand Bell Choir played Pomp and Circumstance, and Randy Clark, president of the Providence Hall board, conferred the diplomas.

The graduates are:

Sarah Shasberger

Danielle Royston

Curtis Simpson IV

Mercedez Whitsitt

Maxim Enns

Shasberger, who was dually enrolled at Providence Hall and Westmont College, and Danielle Royston will graduate magna cum laude for earning a cumulative grade-point average of 3.6 or higher. Shasberger will return to Westmont in the fall as a sophomore. Royston will attend Azusa Pacific University.

Simpson will attend Seattle Pacific University, Whitsitt will attend Concordia University and Enns will return to his native Germany.

— Cara Emerson is the assistant to the headmaster at Providence Hall.