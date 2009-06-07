Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:11 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall, Class of 2009

Five students make up the first-ever graduating class for the Christian high school

By Cara Emerson | June 7, 2009 | 10:16 p.m.

Providence Hall held its inaugural graduation ceremony on Friday at Montecito Covenant Church. Five students received diplomas, marking the first-ever graduating class for the Santa Barbara Christian high school.

Headmaster Dr. David Winter addressed the graduates, speaking about “What Really Matters.” The school’s Hand Bell Choir played Pomp and Circumstance, and Randy Clark, president of the Providence Hall board, conferred the diplomas.

The graduates are:

Sarah Shasberger
Danielle Royston
Curtis Simpson IV
Mercedez Whitsitt
Maxim Enns

Shasberger, who was dually enrolled at Providence Hall and Westmont College, and Danielle Royston will graduate magna cum laude for earning a cumulative grade-point average of 3.6 or higher. Shasberger will return to Westmont in the fall as a sophomore. Royston will attend Azusa Pacific University.

Simpson will attend Seattle Pacific University, Whitsitt will attend Concordia University and Enns will return to his native Germany.

— Cara Emerson is the assistant to the headmaster at Providence Hall.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 